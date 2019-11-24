International Development News
Development News Edition

Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:39 IST
Michael Bloomberg officially launches 2020 Democratic presidential bid
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

American billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially launched the 2020 Democratic presidential bid, a source close to the former politician said on Sunday. Bloomberg's bid injects a new level of uncertainty into the race less than three months before the first voting in the race begins, CNN reported.

The billionaire had said earlier this year that he would not run but reversed his decision because he does not think there's a candidate in the current field of Democrats who can beat President Donald Trump next November, as claimed by several people close to the former Mayor. To kick start his campaign, Bloomberg has placed at least USD 37 million worth of television advertising over the next two weeks, according to data from Kantar Media/CMAG.

The ads highlight the Mayor's biography -- "He could have just been the middle-class kid who made but Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good," says the ad along with his work on combatting climate change. Then the spot turns to Trump, saying now the Mayor is "taking on him" as an image of Trump freezes on the screen.

The spot ends with the narrator saying "'Mike Bloomberg for President" with Bloomberg saying "I'm Mike Bloomberg and I approve this message." The 77-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist made his fortune creating technology that bankers and traders use to access market data.

After building a successful financial information business, he turned to politics and officially launched a bid to become Mayor of New York in 2001 as a Republican. However, Bloomberg switched parties and became an independent -- only to re-register as a Democrat in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Former New York Mayor Bloomberg enters 2020 Democratic presidential race

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, jumped into the U.S. presidential race on Sunday, becoming the 18th candidate to join a crowded field of Democratic contenders seeking to face Republican Presiden...

Eighteen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next Novembers U.S. election was back up 18 on Sunday after former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the race.The...

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019