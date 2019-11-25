International Development News
Development News Edition

North Korea conducts artillery firing at Kim's order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 10:28 IST
North Korea conducts artillery firing at Kim's order

Seoul, Nov 25 (AP) North Korean troops performed artillery drills near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea at the order of leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday, drawing an immediate rebuke from the South amid stalled nuclear talks. The North's Korean Central News Agency said that the firing happened when Kim inspected a military unit on Changrin Islet off the west coast.

It was Kim's first known trip to a front-line military unit since he entered nuclear talks with the United States last year. The nuclear negotiations are largely at standstill now as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington to lift international sanctions and abandon hostile policies on the North. KCNA said Kim ordered a coastal artillery company to fire before indicating the target for it and that company troops “fully showed their gun firing skills” and “delighted the supreme leader.”

The islet is just north of the inter-Korean maritime boundary, the scene of several bloody naval skirmishes between the rivals in past years. In 2010, North Korea launched an artillery strike on a South Korean island just south of the boundary, killing four people. Earlier that year, North Korea is also accused of torpedoing a South Korean warship operating near the boundary, killing 46 sailors.

South Korea's Defense Ministry expressed regret over the latest drills, saying they violated last year's inter-Korean deals aimed at lowering military animosities in border areas. Spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told reporters that North Korea must stop any acts that can increase military tensions in front-line areas and abide by the 2018 tension-reduction agreements.

Relations between the two Koreas improved greatly last year as Kim was engaged in talks with the U.S. over the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal. Kim met President Donald Trump in Singapore in June last year in what was the first North Korea-U.S. summit talks since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Kim also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in three times last year. But the nuclear talks fell apart in February, when Trump rebuffed Kim's calls for broad sanctions relief in return for dismantling his main nuclear complex, a partial denuclearization step. Inter-Korean relations have subsequently suffered setbacks, with North Korea criticizing South Korea for failing to break away from the U.S. and restore joint economic projects held by U.N. sanctions.

In recent months, North Korea test-fired a slew of short-range missiles and other weapons, which experts say mainly target South Korea. North Korea has also threatened to dismantle South Korean-built buildings at a now-shuttered joint tourism project in the North. North Korea hasn't lifted a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests, which Trump has boasted as his major achievement in his North Korea policy. Kim has demanded Trump come up with new, acceptable proposals to salvage the nuclear negotiations by year's end. (AP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters burn American flags, Trump pictures outside US Embassy in Beirut

Several dozens of Lebanese citizens over the weekend were seen burning the national flags of the USA and Israel outside the US Embassy here in protest against what they called the US intervention in the countrys internal affairs. The latest...

Wagner five-for as New Zealand thrash England in first Test

A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday. It put New Zealand in an unbeatable position in t...

SC says it is not considering prayer of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra.

SC says it is not considering prayer of Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra....

SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019