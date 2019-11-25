International Development News
Development News Edition

Dutch Queen Maxima arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance for development.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:33 IST
Dutch Queen Maxima arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance for development. The Queen, accompanied by a six-member delegation, was welcomed by officials of Pakistan's foreign ministry and the Dutch embassy, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, in a statement, had said that the Dutch queen, during her visit, will meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides holding talks with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors. The Queen will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Queen has been the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for inclusive finance for development since 2009. In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities. "She [Queen Maxima] plans to discuss progress made on providing access to financial services with the aim of improving the financial lives of people in Pakistan. The Special Advocate will undertake the visit at the invitation of the Pakistani government. It is a follow-up to Her Majesty's visit as the UNSGSA in February 2016," read a statement issued by the UNSGSA earlier this month.

"In Islamabad, the UNSGSA will speak with international development partners, representatives from the fintech sector, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir, the Prime Minister's Financial Advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Usman Mubin. The Special Advocate will also meet with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan," the statement added. Queen Maxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

She is also the latest royal to visit Pakistan following the October tour of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Festival to celebrate all things spoken -- story, poetry, music and theatre

From theatre to poetry, storytelling to the song, a new multi-arts festival will celebrate the magic of words and voices. In its first Delhi edition, Spoken Fest, organized by artists collective Kommune, will see participation by over 30 st...

Political developments in Maharashtra

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra 1.14 pm NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal, who were missing since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra,...

27 people injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Nov 25 PTI&#160;Twenty-seven people were injured after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, the police said on Monday.The private bus fell into the 200-feet deep gorge in Jawali area. More details ar...

Woman who accused Chinmayanand of rape taken to Bareilly for LLM exam

The 23-year-old law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security. The law student, accused of demanding ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019