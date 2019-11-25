International Development News
Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned

The top U.S. general said on Monday that as far as he was concerned the case of a Navy SEAL, who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq, was now closed, a day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navy's top civilian over the saga.

Esper fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday over his handling of the sailor in question, Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

"I think at this point the secretary of defense has made decisions (and) the case is now, in my view, it is closed," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a small group of reporters. He was speaking during a trip to the Middle East.

