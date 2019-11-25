International Development News
Urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence, compassion in today's world: Dalai Lama

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Monday said that there is an "urgent need" for the international community to follow India's traditions of non-violence and compassion.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:52 IST
The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI

The 14th Dalai Lama has repeatedly called on the world to adopt India's knowledge to achieve world peace. Addressing a gathering in Kangra last year, the Dalai Lama highlighted the relevance of India in the Buddhist world and said if the country takes lead in combining its ancient knowledge of emotions and spiritualism with modern education, India will become an inspiration for many Buddhist countries.

The 14th Dalai Lama has repeatedly called on the world to adopt India's knowledge to achieve world peace. Addressing a gathering in Kangra last year, the Dalai Lama highlighted the relevance of India in the Buddhist world and said if the country takes lead in combining its ancient knowledge of emotions and spiritualism with modern education, India will become an inspiration for many Buddhist countries.

He had mentioned that one of his lifelong commitments is to revive this "ancient yet scientific" tradition in modern India by incorporating it into the education system. (ANI)

