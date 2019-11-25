Following are the top foreign stories at 1710 hours

International Development News
FGN14 SWEDEN-ANNA-WATER Anna Hazare's village shows way to Swedish scientists to tackle water problem

Stockholm: Social activist Anna Hazare's village Ralegan Siddhi has become an inspiration of a major ground water recharging project on a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea facing acute shortage of drinking water in summers, an uncommon phenomenon in the Nordic country bestowed with abundant natural water. By Abhishek Shukla

FGN15 LANKA-INVESTIGATOR Sri Lanka's top investigator flees to Geneva after regime change

Colombo: A Sri Lankan police officer, who handled the top-level investigations against the members of the previous Rajapaksa government between 2005 and 2015, has fled to Geneva following a regime change here.

FGN9 US-DEFENCE-2NDLD NAVY SEAL US Defence Secretary fires Navy chief over SEAL's case

Washington: In a rare move, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has fired Navy chief Richard Spencer over his handling of a Navy SEAL's case that has pitted military leaders against President Donald Trump. By Lalit K Jha

FGN18 UN-CLIMATE-LD GREENHOUSE GAS Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN

Geneva: Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind". (AFP)

FGN16 HK-LAM-2NDLD POLLS Hong Kong leader vows to 'listen' as voters send sharp rebuke

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader vowed Monday to "listen humbly" to voters after the pro-democracy camp scored a crushing victory in community-level elections that revealed broad public support for a protest movement that has stirred months of violence. (AFP) IND

