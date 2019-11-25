International Development News
Man accused over 39 truck deaths admits immigration offense

  • London
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:16 IST
London, Nov 25 (AP) A truck driver charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Maurice Robinson has admitted plotting to assist illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property.

Robinson, 25, appeared Monday at London's Central Criminal Court by video link from prison. He did not enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. Two other men have been arrested in connection with the case.

The bodies were found October 23 in the English town of Grays. Police say the victims were all from Vietnam and aged between 15 to 44. The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid people traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. (AP) IND

