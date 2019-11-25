Uber denied licence to operate in London

London transport authority on Monday refused to renew Uber's license to operate in the city citing "a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk." Uber, an American multinational ride-sharing company, has deemed the Transport for London (TfL) decision as "extraordinary and wrong" and said it would appeal against the decision, CNN reported.

The company in the past too has been denied permission. The Tfl was first declined to renew its licence in 2017 citing several concerns including how Uber responded to serious crimes. Uber appealed the decision and was later granted permission to operate for 15 months. In late September, the regulator granted Uber an additional two-month license. "We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety," Jamie Heywood, Uber's general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said in the statement. "TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond."

However, London authorities and its Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed concern over at least 14,000 trips in recent months involved unauthorized drivers. "At this stage, TfL can't be confident that Uber has the robust processes in place to prevent another serious safety breach in the future," Khan said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)