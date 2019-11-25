International Development News
Development News Edition

Uber denied licence to operate in London

London transport authority on Monday refused to renew Uber's license to operate in the city citing "a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk."

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:00 IST
Uber denied licence to operate in London
Uber logo . Image Credit: ANI

London transport authority on Monday refused to renew Uber's license to operate in the city citing "a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk." Uber, an American multinational ride-sharing company, has deemed the Transport for London (TfL) decision as "extraordinary and wrong" and said it would appeal against the decision, CNN reported.

The company in the past too has been denied permission. The Tfl was first declined to renew its licence in 2017 citing several concerns including how Uber responded to serious crimes. Uber appealed the decision and was later granted permission to operate for 15 months. In late September, the regulator granted Uber an additional two-month license. "We have fundamentally changed our business over the last two years and are setting the standard on safety," Jamie Heywood, Uber's general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said in the statement. "TfL found us to be a fit and proper operator just two months ago, and we continue to go above and beyond."

However, London authorities and its Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed concern over at least 14,000 trips in recent months involved unauthorized drivers. "At this stage, TfL can't be confident that Uber has the robust processes in place to prevent another serious safety breach in the future," Khan said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Hurt by behaviour of Cong MPs in Lok Sabha, won't be tolerated: Speaker

Indicating stringent action against the Congress MPs who stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha to protest against the swearing-in of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Speaker Om Birla on Monday said such behaviour is unacceptable and will ...

CoS on telecom bailout package disbanded

With the Cabinet allowing telecom operators to defer payments due for airwaves bought via auction until the end of March 2022, a committee of secretaries constituted to look at relief package for the debt-laden and loss-making sector has be...

MHA & Law Ministry find ambiguities in draft legislation bill seeking to prevent violence against doctors

Found ambiguities in the Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property bill by the Health Ministry, the home ministry and ministry of law and justice have suggested certain amendmen...

Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines

Iran will destroy the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia if they cross Tehrans red lines, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami said in a televised speech on Monday.We have shown restraint ... we have shown patience ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019