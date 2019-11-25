International Development News
Development News Edition

Two held at Taipei airport over China 'spy' defector claims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:14 IST
Two held at Taipei airport over China 'spy' defector claims

Taipei, Nov 25 (AFP) Two directors of a Hong Kong-based investment fund are being held in Taiwan over sensational claims made by a Chinese defector, the company said Monday, in an unspooling spy saga dismissed by Beijing as "a clumsy farce". Wang "William" Liqiang gave interviews to Australian media last week alleging he had given up Chinese spy secrets to Canberra's counter-espionage service.

Among the juicy details of his apparent tradecraft the 26-year-old Chinese national alleged he was recruited by the directors of a Hong Kong-based investment firm as cover for infiltrating the city's pro-democracy movement. The reports said Wang alleged he was hired by Xiang Xin and Kung Ching, of the Hong Kong-registered China Innovation Investment Limited, to conduct spy-ops inside the territory as well as Taiwan and Australia.

Australian newspapers The Age and Sydney Morning Herald said Wang had given Australia's counter-espionage agency the identities of the pair. On Monday the two directors were stopped as they tried to leave Taipei's Taoyuan Airport, China Innovation Investment Ltd said in a statement.

They are "staying in Taiwan" to cooperate with local investigators, the company said, denying any links to Wang or his claims. Taiwan's Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung confirmed the pair were being held but told reporters he was unable "to comment on the specifics due to confidentiality of an ongoing investigation." The company, which on its website says it invests in energy products, also rubbished any link with Wang.

"Wang Liqiang was never an employee of the group," it said, calling the Australian news reports "fictitious and forged". It fits a pattern of outright denials emerging from Beijing, which has rubbished Wang's lofty claims as bluster from an "unemployed" fraudster on the run from a suspended jail sentence.

Speaking in Beijing on Monday Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang took a swipe at the "wrong positions" reported by some Australian media who have "acted out a clumsy farce". "They have insisted on believing a suspected criminal with no credibility whatsoever", Geng said accusing the reports of "smearing and fabrication of rumours against China to an extreme".

Wang is currently living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa and has requested political asylum, according to Australian reports. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

France pledges millions to stop deadly domestic violence

The French government is pledging to seize firearms from abusive spouses and better train police as part of a package of measures, worth millions of euros, to reduce the number of women killed by their partners. Prime Minister Edouard Phili...

UPDATE 1-European police attack Islamic State's online presence

European police agencies have knocked out several internet servers used by Islamic State in a significant blow to the armed groups ability to spread propaganda online, the Europol police agency said on Monday. The move shut down a large num...

Hyderabad Police nabbed drug peddler, seized 4 kg opium drug

A Rajasthan resident drug peddler was arrested with over four-kilogram opium in Old Bowenpally area here on Monday, police said. Gangaram Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthans Jaloor district, was on his way to deliver the drug to his customers...

Saina pulls out of Syed Modi International, Lakshya eyes season's 5th title

Saina Nehwal pulled out at the last moment to take some sheen off the Syed Modi International, beginning here on Tuesday, when the in-form Lakshya Sen will seek a third BWF World Tour title. Three-time former champion Saina, who has been ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019