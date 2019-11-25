International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak govt moves IHC against verdict announcement in High Treason case against Musharraf

Pakistan government on Monday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court seeking an adjournment of verdict announcement in the High Treason case against former President General Pervez Musharraf Musharraf.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:29 IST
Pak govt moves IHC against verdict announcement in High Treason case against Musharraf
Pakistan Former President General Pervez Musharraf. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan government on Monday filed a plea in Islamabad High Court seeking an adjournment of verdict announcement in the High Treason case against former President General Pervez Musharraf. A special court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the high treason case against Musharraf for declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. It also ruled out that the verdict would be announced on November 28 (Thursday) on the basis of the available record, dawn reported.

On Saturday, Musharraf approached the Lahore High Court against the verdict announcement. Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the special court for reserving judgment in the treason case, Dawn reported.

Musharraf's counsel Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim approached the high court on his client's behalf, contending that the reserving of the verdict on November 19 was 'unconstitutional and void.' The high treason trial of the former leader has been pending since December 2013 when he was booked in the case.

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former president lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 "to seek medical treatment." The retired general was that year declared an absconder as he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons and the court directive issued to the FIA to arrest him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition carries out launches air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast

A Saudi-led military coalition carried out airstrikes near Yemens Red Sea port of Ras Isa on Monday, residents said, in a rare operation since a U.N.-brokered ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago in Yemens Hodeidah region. Residents repo...

Congress leader Deepak Singh arrives in Parliament on bicycle, wearing anti-pollution mask

Congress legislative party leader Deepak Singh on Monday attempted to draw the attention of the state government towards the issue of pollution, by arriving at the Uttar Pradesh assembly on a bicycle and donning an anti-pollution mask.The l...

CORRECTED-SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...

Vistara introduces Mumbai-Colombo flight

Adding Sri Lanka as the fourth country on its network, Vistara airlines on Monday started flight operations from Mumbai to Colombo.The Mumbai-Colombo flight will operate on all days of the week except Wednesdays.The airline inaugurated its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019