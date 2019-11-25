International Development News
Development News Edition

Lahore as bad as Delhi on the pollution front: Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:44 IST
Lahore as bad as Delhi on the pollution front: Imran Khan
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) as part of his government's efforts to curb pollution but rued that pollution levels in the Pakistani city of Lahore were as bad as in the Indian capital, New Delhi. In the initial phase of the CGPI, 19 cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur have been selected to compete on certain issues of public interest.

The 19 cities will be judged on addressing issues such as safe drinking water, solid waste management, liquid waste management, city beautification, cleanliness of streets, the usability of parks, tree plantation, total sanitation/hygiene and community participation, Dawn News reported. In his address, Khan regretted that over the past decade, Lahore had lost about 70 percent of its tree cover as the city became an urban center.

He also noted that pollution levels in Lahore had increased drastically and now pose a danger to its residents because no measures were taken to curb pollution and preserve the environment. "The air in Lahore is not breathable and the conditions of the city are hazardous for both the old and young."

He said that air pollution in Lahore has reached the worst possible extent, terming it "a silent murder", Geo News quoted him as saying. "We do not even know how many people have been affected by it," he said.

"We used to think that Delhi was the most polluted city" and rued that Lahore has also reached a similar level, he said. New Delhi was recently in the news globally due to the thick smog that enveloped the Indian capital for days, mostly due to stubble burning by farmers in surrounding states like Punjab and Haryana.

He said that this was because "no one thought what we had to do." The premier said that no government can make the country clean and green alone as he appealed to the youth to also become a part of the campaign.

"We do not value this Pakistan and when we do then Pakistan will look green," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-SoftBank to go ahead with WeWork stock tender offer this week

SoftBank Group Corp will this week launch a previously agreed tender offer for as much as 3 billion of WeWork shares, including up to 970 million owed by the office-sharing companys cofounder Adam Neumann, two people familiar with the matte...

Cong protests inside, outside Parliament, accuses BJP of 'murdering democracy' in Maha

The Congress protested vociferously both inside and outside Parliament on Monday against the political developments in Maharashtra as it stalled proceedings in both House and accused the BJP of murdering democracy in the state. While Congre...

Amnesty urges release of Afghan men who exposed paedophile ring

Two men have been arbitrarily detained by Afghanistans intelligence agency after exposing a pedophile ring that allegedly abused hundreds of boys, Amnesty said Monday in a statement urging the pairs release. Sexual abuse is widespread in Af...

Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi HC asks jail authorities to decide within week, convict's parole plea

The Delhi High Court directed the jail authorities on Monday to decide within a week the plea of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who has spent about 17 years in jail, seeking eight weeks parole to look after family needs. Justice Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019