International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-'Unfit' Uber loses London licence over safety failures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:15 IST
UPDATE 4-'Unfit' Uber loses London licence over safety failures
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber was stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London on Monday for the second time in just over two years, pending an appeal, over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security.

Unauthorized drivers were able to upload their photos to others' accounts so that, on over 14,000 trips, a driver other than the advertised one picked up passengers, the regulator Transport for London (TfL) said. The ride-hailing firm immediately said it would appeal. The process is likely to include court action and could drag on for months, allowing Uber's roughly 45,000 drivers in London, one of its most important markets, to keep taking rides despite its license expiring on Monday.

TfL said it had "identified a pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk", and that some journeys had been uninsured. "TfL does not have confidence that similar issues will not reoccur in the future, which has led it to conclude that the company is not fit and proper at this time."

Uber, whose app-based ordering and demand-sensitive pricing have disrupted operators in many cities worldwide including drivers of London's "black cabs", said its systems were robust and that it would also introduce a new facial matching process. "Over the last two years we have fundamentally changed how we operate in London," tweeted CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over weeks before Uber first lost its London license in 2017.

"We have come very far — and we will keep going, for the millions of drivers and riders who rely on us." Uber's shares listed in Frankfurt were down over 3% at 1330 GMT.

The Silicon Valley company has run into regulatory barriers and a backlash in several markets, forcing it to withdraw completely from places such as Copenhagen and Hungary. In London, black cab drivers who see Uber as a threat to their hard-won livelihoods have blocked streets in protest, arguing that they are being unfairly undercut by an inferior service.

LONG-RUNNING BATTLE The more than 22,000 "cabbies" are required to memorize the thousands of streets and landmarks within a six-mile radius of central London and pass a legendary test known as 'The Knowledge' to be licensed to pick up passengers on the street.

A requirement since 1865, the process can be costly and takes on average three to four years to complete. Drivers for Uber and smaller rivals such as Kapten and Bolt helped nowadays by satellite navigation apps, face no such stipulation. Uber and TfL have been at odds since the authority rejected a renewal request in 2017, faulting Uber's approach to reporting serious criminal offenses and driver background checks before a judge granted a probationary 15-month license in 2018.

The roughly $50-billion firm, which went public in May but is not yet profitable, has implemented a series of changes including 24/7 telephone support and the proactive reporting of serious incidents to London police to assuage concerns. In September, TfL granted a two-month extension, far short of the maximum five years, and imposed further conditions.

Ahead of the latest decision, Uber said it would improve drivers' safety training and provide a direct connection to emergency services. Monday's decision comes around two weeks before a national election and less than six months before Londoners decide whether to re-elect Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is also chairman of TfL and a member of the opposition Labour party.

"I know this decision may be unpopular with Uber users, but their safety is the paramount concern," he said on Monday. Uber was first licensed in London in 2012, when the current prime minister, the Conservative Boris Johnson, was mayor.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative seeking to replace Khan, said that "London's reputation as a world-class city that is open for business has taken a hammer blow".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

65th Filmfare Awards to be held in Guwahati

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation ATDC and the Times of India Group on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU for organising the 65th Filmfare Awards at Guwahati on February 15 next year. This will be for the first time th...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as trade deal hopes build

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also buoyed sentiment. Bei...

IL&FS: NCLT asks Axis, StanC CEOs to be present on Dec 16,

The Mumbai NCLT on Monday ordered the CEOs of Axis Bank and StanChart Bank to be personally present at the next hearing on December 16 in a case relating to the ILFS fraud, failing which it threatened to get nonbailable warrants issued agai...

UPDATE 2-MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms

MSCI published the environmental, social and governance ESG ratings of more than 2,800 companies on Monday, giving all asset managers more detail to make their investment decisions. A growing number of investors across the world are factori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019