International Development News
Development News Edition

Musharraf’s treason case: Petition in Islamabad High Court to stop tribunal from issuing verdict

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:19 IST
The Pakistan government on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to stop a special tribunal from issuing its verdict in the high treason case involving the ailing former military ruler Pervez Musharraf since he was out of the country. The petition was filed by the ministry of interior, headed by Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Shah, who was considered very close to Musharraf.

The government asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the three-member tribunal from giving its verdict which is expected to be announced on November 28. If found guilty, Musharraf could be sentenced to death.

The petitioner said that since Musharraf was not present in the country, the tribunal should be asked to wait until he got well and came back to face the trial. According to Pakistani media reports, Musharraf suffers from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues in the body, and is under medication

The IHC would hear the petition on Tuesday. The tribunal headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth reserved the judgment on November 19 by announcing that it would be announced on November 28.

The high treason case launched in December 2013 is about the declaration of emergency in the country by Musharraf in 2007 when he was president. He suspended the Constitution, which according to article 6 of the Constitution was an act of high treason.

Musharraf was indicted in 2014 but the case had made slow progress by the time he was allowed to go out of Pakistan in 2016 for medical treatment in Dubai. He never came back and the case was stalled. But the Supreme Court earlier this year ordered the tribunal to prosecute him even if he failed to come back.

Separately, the Lahore High Court Monday took up another petition filed last week to stop the tribunal from giving the verdict. After initial hearing, the court announced that it would decide on Tuesday about the maintainability of the petition. It is for the first time that a military dictator has been tried in Pakistan where four military generals toppled the civilian government.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

