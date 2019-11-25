International Development News
Development News Edition

Myanmar may have chemical weapons stockpile: US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:11 IST
Myanmar may have chemical weapons stockpile: US

The Hague, Nov 25 (AFP) Myanmar is in breach of a global convention banning chemical weapons and may have a stockpile left over from the 1980s, the United States said on Monday. The southeast Asian nation may still have weapons at a "historic" facility where mustard gas was produced, a senior State Department official told the annual meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Myanmar officially joined the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which bans the production, storage and use of chemical arms, in 2015. "The US has serious concerns that a chemical weapons stockpile may remain at Myanmar's historical chemical weapons facility," Thomas DiNanno, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, told the OPCW in The Hague.

Washington had information that Myanmar "had a chemical weapons programme in the 1980s that included a sulphur mustard development programme and chemical weapons production facility", he added. "Based on available information, the United States certifies that Myanmar is in non-compliance with the CWC, due to its failure to declare its past chemical weapons programme and to destroy its chemical weapons facility."

Myanmar has previously faced accusations of storing and using such weapons. In 2013, a parliamentary report said police had used phosphorus the previous year against protesters at a copper mine in the north of the country, causing severe burns.

In July 2014, five journalists from Myanmar were sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour over an article accusing the military of producing chemical arms. The previous year, Myanmar's then quasi-civilian government denied using chemical weapons against rebels from the Kachin ethnic minority during clashes in the north of the country.

The US official said Washington had held talks with Myanmar's civilian government and military over the issue and "stands ready to assist Myanmar" to destroy the weapons. Myanmar was the 191st State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which came into force in 1997 and is monitored by the OPCW for compliance.

In 2005, London-based rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide accused the former military junta of using chemical weapons against rebels from the Karen community. The US allegation comes as Myanmar faces growing international legal pressure over its treatment of another minority -- the Muslim Rohingya, thousands of whom were forced to flee to Bangladesh in a huge military operation in 2017.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due to travel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in December to lead the defence in a genocide case against Myanmar. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend taxation laws

A bill that provides for inserting a new provision in the Income Tax Act to provide that a company may opt to pay tax at 22 per cent if does not claim any incentive or deduction was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Taxation Laws Amend...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday.In a survey by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based non-pa...

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019