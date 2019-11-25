Queen Máxima of the Netherlands meets Qureshi; discusses progress of financial inclusion

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on Monday met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the progress of financial inclusion in Pakistan. The Queen, who is the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), arrived here on a three-day visit would also check on what Pakistan is doing for the access to financial service for women.

The Foreign Minister in the meeting highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to promote financial inclusion, the Foreign Office (FO) said. Qureshi appreciated UNSGSA's dedication to promote financial inclusion and said "Queen Maxima's visit would provide added impetus to ongoing initiatives in the country".

The Minister informed the UNSGSA that the government had prioritised the National Financial Inclusion Strategy 'NFIS' as part of its initial 100 day agenda. "Its implementation by 2023 is expected to lead to a creation of three million new jobs and additional exports of USD 5.5 billion through enhanced access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises," he said.

Qureshi also invited Queen Maxima to the meeting of a select group of civil society representatives working on financial inclusion and development of women in Pakistan. The UNSGSA appreciated Pakistan's efforts including the prioritisation of access to financial service for women and promoting inclusive Fintech– the use of technology in financial services.

Queen Maxima during her stay in Pakistan is also expected to meet the President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Queen Máxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

