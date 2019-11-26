Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying passengers hit the truck coming from the opposite direction.

"Eight people were killed and over 20 injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital," Jawad Khalil, the District Emergency Officer 1122 said. The district administration soon after the accident dispatched rescue vehicles to the spot to shift injured to hospital.

Police said the death toll is likely to increase.

