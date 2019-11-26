Petrobras workers protest strike ruling, output not affected

Workers at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA began a five-day protest on Monday against a top labor court decision that threatens their unions with heavy fines if they go on strike. The Federação Unica dos Petroleiros said that instead of a five-day strike its members would stage a five-day protest that would not affect production. On Monday, the protest involved going to donate blood.

The Superior Labor Court (TST) ruled on Friday that the workers had no motive to go on strike since they had recently reached a collective bargaining agreement with the oil company. Petrobras said in a statement that it was still evaluating the effect of the labor movement protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)