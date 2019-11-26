International Development News
Development News Edition

Four dead in anti-UN protests in eastern DR Congo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beni
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 02:33 IST
Four dead in anti-UN protests in eastern DR Congo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least four protesters were killed in eastern DR Congo, the military said, after angry clashes erupted over the perceived failure of UN peacekeepers to stop deadly militia attacks. Crowds defied warning shots fired by Congolese forces and stormed a UN camp, which had apparently been evacuated, after rioting broke out in the eastern town of Beni on Monday.

The violence was prompted by the killing overnight of eight people in Beni, the latest attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, which has plagued the area for years despite a large UN peacekeeping presence. Dozens of protesters broke into the UN camp and set fire to parts of it after a crowd of several hundred had also set fire to the Beni town hall, partly damaging it.

"There were four deaths during the day," military prosecutor Kumbu Ngoma told AFP. "Ten civilians were wounded and three Congolese military were also hurt." Investigators were still determining the origin of the gunfire, the prosecutor said. The UN mission said peacekeepers fired warning shots in the air, but none were aimed at the protesters. An AFP correspondent at the scene said Congolese army and police also fired shots.

Earlier, the presidential office had announced the DR Congo and UN peacekeepers will launch "joint operations" to beef up security in an eastern town where massacres by the shadowy group have incensed the population. North Kivu provincial authorities decreed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew in Beni and the surrounding area after the rioting.

Army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukai confirmed that the town had been attacked by armed men overnight, telling AFP that "the enemy entered the Boikene quarter and killed eight civilians". The killing has been blamed on the ADF militia, a group that has its historical roots among Ugandan Islamists opposed to Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.

The planned joint operations aim at "ensuring peace and security for the civilian population," the presidency said after an emergency meeting with the UN force, known as MONUSCO. The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo will also set up an "advance headquarters" in Beni, it said in a statement.

There were no details as to when the operation would begin. The UN mission issued its own statement, saying it would "strengthen cooperation with its partners and work closely with the authorities to jointly find solutions for the people of Beni." The army launched an offensive in the Beni area on October 30, vowing to "definitively wipe out" armed groups in the lawless east.

But in response, the ADF has carried out a string of massacres, apparently to discourage people from collaborating with the military. Seventy-seven civilians have been killed in the Beni region since November 5, according to a not-for-profit organisation, the Congo Research Group (CRG).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STOR...

UPDATE 3-Mexico steps up pressure on U.S. Congress to approve trade deal

Mexicos government on Monday ramped up pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve a new North American trade deal, urging U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to push it through Congress and rejecting demands for greater labor market oversight....

J-K: 2 political leaders shifted to their residences, will remain under house arrest

Two political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday shifted from the MLA hostel to their residences, where they will be kept under house arrest.The two leaders -- Ashraf Mir of Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Hakeem Yaseen of Peopl...

UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams 103 for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom.Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019