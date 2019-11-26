International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-One dead, buildings down after strongest tremor in decades hits Albania

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tirana
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:34 IST
UPDATE 5-One dead, buildings down after strongest tremor in decades hits Albania
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked the capital of Tirana and nearby port town of Durres early on Tuesday, causing at least two buildings to collapse and trapping residents in the rubble, officials said. The 6.4 magnitude quake struck shortly before 4 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, the second powerful tremor to hit the region in two months.

It was centred 30 km (19 miles) west of Tirana, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. One person died in the town of Kurbin, in central-northern Albania, after panicking and jumping out of a building, a Defence Ministry spokeswoman said.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed what appeared to be a collapsed building in Durres, 40 km west of Tirana, on the Adriatic coast. Other footage showed buildings with large cracks and fallen masonry, including one apartment with most of a bedroom wall missing, and a car burst into flames apparently caused by a short-circuit from a triggered car alarm. "Firefighters and army staff are helping residents (caught) under the rubble", in Durres and the nearby village of Thuman, the Defence Ministry spokeswoman told reporters.

An unidentified man, with a wound dressing on his right cheek, told News24 TV his daughter and niece were among those trapped in a collapsed apartment building. "I talked with my daughter and niece on the phone. They said they are well and are waiting for the rescue. Could not talk to my wife. There are other families, but I could not talk to them," the man said.

Two government spokesmen told Reuters the biggest damage to buildings was in Durres and a few people had been taken to hospital in Tirana. A Reuters witness described residents fleeing apartment buildings in Tirana, some carrying babies. Power was down in several neighbourhoods.

Several smaller tremors were recorded in the hour before the main quake, which also was felt in the southern Italian region of Puglia. "We were awake because of the previous quakes, but the last one shook us around. Everything at home kept falling down," Refik, a Tirana resident, told Reuters of what happened in his sixth-floor apartment.

Located along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, between Greece and Macedonia, Albania experiences regular seismic activity. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook the country on Sept. 21, damaging around 500 houses and destroying some. The Defence Ministry had said it was the most powerful quake in Albania in the last 30 years.

The Balkan nation is the poorest country in Europe, with an average income of less than a third of the European Union average, according to Eurostat data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

President says all should abide by constitutional morality

President Ram Nath Kovind onTuesday said all three organs of the state, persons holdingconstitutional posts, members of civil society and citizensshould abide by constitutional moralityAddressing joint sitting of Parliament to markConstitut...

UP: Two nabbed for sending money made through fraud lotteries to Pakistani handlers

The Noida unit of the Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS has arrested two men, who were duping Indian citizens through fraud lotteries to allegedly send money to their Pakistani handlers. The accused have been identified as Jai Prakash Ruhela, a nati...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

Bru refugees seek subsistence allowance resumption as

Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura have urged the Centre to restart its subsistence allowances, days before the Tripura government puts an end to the free ration supply to the displaced people. The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019