6.4 magnitude quake hits west Albania

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale hit near the western coast of Albania on Tuesday. According to reports by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was recorded at a depth of 20 kilometres, about six miles northwest of Shijak at 3:54 am (local time).

Shijak is located about 18 miles west of Tirana, a city of nearly 9,00,000 people. It should be noted that it is another quake that happened just two months after dozens of people were injured and hundreds of homes were damaged after over 15 earthquakes hit the same area within 48 hours. (ANI)

