Notification for Pak Army Chief's extension suspended until tomorrow

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended till Wednesday the government notification extending the tenure of Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa on Tuesday suspended till Wednesday the government notification extending the tenure of Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years. Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa issued notices to all parties, including Gen Bajwa, who is due to retire on November 29. The hearing was adjourned until Wednesday, Dawn reported.

A three-member bench, comprising the Chief Justice along with Justice Mazhar Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, was hearing a petition filed by the Jurist Foundation. During the hearing of a petition challenging the extension in Gen Bajwa's tenure today, the Chief Justice said, "Only the president of Pakistan can extend the tenure of the army chief."

"Army chief's tenure was extended after the president's approval. The summary had been approved by the cabinet," the attorney general (AG) told the court. On August 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved an extension in the tenure of Gen Bajwa for another three years.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office had said. The army chief will now serve on the post till November 2022 after Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his tenure citing "regional security environment", according to The Express Tribune.

"A similar petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court but was withdrawn later," the AG added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

