Sri Lanka airports on alert after top cop flees

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:14 IST
Colombo, Nov 26 (AFP) The Sri Lankan government has put airports on alert to stop police detectives leaving without permission after a top officer who had reportedly received death threats fled the island, police said on Tuesday. The alleged threats against inspector Nishantha Silva came after the November 16 election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was also under investigation by him.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the names of 704 Criminal Investigation Division (CID) officers had been sent to immigration authorities. "The move is to ensure that no officer leaves the country without following the proper procedure of obtaining permission for overseas travel," he said.

The directive came after Silva left Sri Lanka on Sunday, reportedly seeking asylum in Switzerland. Police have launched an inquiry into his departure.

Silva's investigations included high profile killings and corruption involving administration members under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of the new president, who ruled for a decade until 2015. Among the cases was the 2009 assassination of editor Lasantha Wickrematunge by an alleged hit squad.

Mahinda Rajapaksa has returned to power as prime minister after leading his younger brother's successful election campaign. Police said Monday there were allegations Silva had conducted biased investigations in the past four and a half years.

He was removed from his CID post last year after Mahinda Rajapaksa briefly served as prime minister, but he was restored after that administration collapsed. (AFP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Denmark offers to lead NATO training mission in Iraq from 2021

Denmark offered to take over Canadas leadership of NATOs non-combat training mission in Iraq from the end of 2020 until mid-2022, the Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.With the contribution we will be able to deliver an...

Rupee spurts 24 paise to 71.50 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 24 paise to close at 71.50 against the US dollar, buoyed by persistent foreign fund inflows and hopes about US-China trade logjam breakthrough. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee o...

HMSI resumes work at Manesar plant with permanent staff; contractual workers continues with protest

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its Manesar plant with permanent employees joining the work though the sacked contractual employees continued with their protest at the site. The Japanese t...

Malaysian court frees Australian grandmother in drug case

Putrajaya, Nov 26 AP An Australian grandmother escaped the death penalty and was released Tuesday after Malaysias top court acquitted her of drug trafficking, a rare ruling that could bolster calls for an end to capital punishment in the co...
