Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN6 US-MUMBAI-TERROR-ANNIVERSARY US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Washington: Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this "heinous" crime must face justice.By Lalit K Jha

FGN30 PAK-LD MUSHARRAF Pak court accepts Musharraf’s petition seeking to stop verdict in high treason case on Nov 28

Lahore: In a temporary relief for Pervez Musharraf, the Lahore High Court on Tuesday accepted a petition from the Dubai-based ailing former Pakistani military dictator who sought to stop a special tribunal from pronouncing its verdict in the high treason case against him on Thursday.

FGN21 PAK-SC-LD BAJWA Pak SC suspends govt's decision on Army chief Bajwa's tenure extension

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the decision to grant a three-year term extension to the powerful Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a major blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had cited "regional security environment" for the move. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN28 PAK-SHARIF-TREATMENT Ailing Nawaz Sharif to undergo cardiac catheterisation, angioplasty in London: reports

Islamabad: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was last week allowed to go to London for medical treatment for multiple diseases, will undergo an advanced cardiac test to be followed by a non-surgical heart procedure, media reports said on Tuesday.

FGN24 ISRAEL-INDIA-CONSTITUTION Israeli Prez, PM greet India on Constitution day; call it landmark document

Jerusalem: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated India on the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution, calling it a "landmark" document that reflects the country's unique culture and history. By Harinder Mishra

FGN4 US-INDIAN-MURDER Indian-American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago

Washington: A 19-year-old Indian-American student was sexually assaulted and then strangulated to death in Chicago, police said about a brutal murder that has shocked the community in the US. By Lalit K Jha

FGN29 LANKA-PM-GOTABAYA Tamil-language signboards defaced to stall prez Gotabaya's India visit: Lanka PM Rajapaksa

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered a probe into the defacing of Tamil-language street signboards, asserting that the "heinous move" was aimed at disrupting the November 29 India visit of his brother and the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

FGN27 ALBANIA-5THLD QUAKE Albania earthquake kills 8; rescuers hunt for survivors

Tirana: Rescue crews used excavators to search for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings after a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania killed at least eight people and injured more than 300. (AP)

