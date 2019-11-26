International Development News
Development News Edition

Caterer Compass says will axe up to 4,000 jobs

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:32 IST
Caterer Compass says will axe up to 4,000 jobs

London, Nov 26 (AFP) Catering giant Compass on Tuesday said it planned to cut up to 4,000 jobs owing to a deteriorating outlook and as it warned over Brexit's impact. "There will be... no more than 4,000 job cuts" over the next two years, or less than one per cent of Compass' global workforce, a spokesman told AFP after the company said it would look to cut costs after a drop in annual profits.

"There is some weakness in some key European markets like Germany, France and the UK," the spokesman said. "Key manufacturing clients are laying off people." Compass, which supplies contract catering services to offices, schools, hospitals and sports centres, employs 600,000 staff worldwide.

The group on Tuesday revealed that net profit fell almost two per cent to pounds 1.11 billion ( USD 1.4 billion, 1.3 billion euros) in the 12 months to the end of September, compared with pounds 1.13 billion last time around. Revenues rose more than six per cent to pounds 24.9 billion.

"Despite this good performance, we are not immune to the macro environment," chief executive Dominic Blakemore said in the results statement. "Deteriorating business and consumer confidence in Europe has impacted" the group.

"Given these trends, we are taking prompt action in Europe" and elsewhere "to capitalise on future growth opportunities". Turning to Brexit, Compass warned over the impact of Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union at the end of January.

"We have identified a potential impact on our food supply chain in the UK relating to Brexit," it said. Compass pointed to "potential increased import costs" from a weaker pound, "compounded by potential new import duties and tariffs... staff shortages and salary cost pressures".

It added: "Where possible, we seek to absorb price increases through operational efficiencies." (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

J-K celebrates Constitution Day for first time, LG reads out the Preamble

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India for the first time following abrogation of Article 370 provisions that ended the erstwhile states special status and separate Constitu...

UPDATE 2-Russia's sports officials cry foul as WADA eyes four-year Olympic ban

Russian sports officials on Tuesday spoke out against a World Anti-Doping Agency WADA committees recommendations that the country be banned from the Olympics for four years, saying this was overly harsh and would hurt sport there. The recom...

Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass receives fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday. Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.Moreover, the India Meteorological Department IMD has predicted...

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced an 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as the first phase of spending on infrastructure proje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019