International Development News
Development News Edition

More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 23:42 IST
More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo capital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Forty-one people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

"The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge," Kinshasa's vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted. Three of the city's 26 districts were especially hit, he said.

A bridge connecting the districts of Lemba and Ngaba collapsed, and another was destroyed in the district of Kisenso, he said. In Lemba, an AFP journalist saw a gigantic hole, about 10 metres (30 feet) deep and 20 metres (70 feet) across, where a road had been swept away.

The mayor of Lemba, Jean Nsaka, said a drainage ditch had given way under the pressure of the water, and the highway had been engulfed. "More than 300 homes have been flooded. There are many houses which have been destroyed," Nsaka said.

Seven other people died in floods and landslides in South Kivu, in the far east of the vast country, local official Seth Wenga said. Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa.

In January last year, around 50 people were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain. Flood deaths in Kinshasa are "linked to overpopulation (and) building on land which is vulnerable to flooding," Roger-Nestor Lubiku, former head of the Geographical Institute of Congo (IGC) told AFP.

Africa's third largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants -- a doubling of the population in less than two decades -- and many of them live in precarious dwellings. "Eighty percent of the losses are caused by unauthorised constructions," said Mbungu, the city's vice governor.

"People are stubborn and do not respect the building regulations," he said. "Even if the state says they shouldn't build there, they build. And you can see the consequences today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 (AFP) RS RS

House Judiciary Committee to launch Trump impeachment hearings Dec 4 AFP RS RS...

Pope defends raid on financial unit despite criticism

Pope Francis is defending a raid on the Vaticans financial watchdog agency, saying it showed the Vaticans in-house system of checks was working. Francis said Tuesday he authorized the Oct. 1 raid after the Vatican criminal prosecutor came t...

Melania Trump gets booed at drugs speech

US President Donald Trumps wife Melania faced rare boos Tuesday when she gave a speech on the dangers of drug addiction in the east coast city of Baltimore. First ladies are usually spared the rougher edges of US politics and Melania Trump ...

Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraqs capital and its restive south.There was no immediate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019