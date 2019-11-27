International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladesh court sentences 7 Islamists to death for 2016 cafe attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:38 IST
Bangladesh court sentences 7 Islamists to death for 2016 cafe attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special Bangladeshi tribunal sentenced seven of the eight suspects to death on Wednesday for their involvement in the 2016 Islamist attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 20 people, including an Indian girl, the worst terror attack in the country's history. "They shall be hanged by the neck until their death," Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal judge Mojibur Rahman pronounced at the crowded court complex in Old Dhaka as the convicts appeared in the dock under heavy security.

The convicts were found to have financed, supplied weapons, or assisted those who directly took part in the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's up market Gulshan area on July 1, 2016. The judge acquitted the eighth suspect as the prosecution side could not prove his links to the attack by the outlawed Neo-Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (Neo-JMB).

Investigators earlier said that all the five neo-JMB operatives who directly took part in the attack were killed the next morning in a counter-assault by the military commandos. The counter-attack, however, killed an employee of the bakery and fatally wounded another who succumbed to his wounds two days later.

The 17 foreigners killed in the attack included nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian girl. Two Bangladeshi police officers were also killed during the seige. The Indian girl, Tarishi Jain, a student of the University of California in Berkeley, was among those killed in the attack. She was in Dhaka on vacation.

The judge in his verdict identified Bangladeshi Canadian Tamim Chowdhury as the mastermind of the attack, who later was killed during a nationwide anti-militancy security clampdown. The verdict simultaneously observed that Chowdhury tried to draw Islamic State (IS) support to militant attacks in Bangladesh.

The IS had immediately claimed responsibility of the Holey Artisan attack and several other subsequent militant assaults in the country. But Bangladesh repeatedly declined the presence of any foreign terrorist group in the country attributing the incidents to homegrown terrorists.

Security analysts and officials, however, said several Bangladeshi homegrown militant groups were in touch with or influenced by international terrorist outfits. The trial in the case started after the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit submitted a charge-sheet on July 23, 2018 after two years of investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

SPG bill will restore its original intent, previous govts

Home Minister Amit Shah onWednesday asserted that the SPG Amendment Bill will restorethe laws original intent as it was enacted in 1988 only toprotect the prime minister and former prime ministerHe accused previous governments of amending t...

Delhi HC sends Malvinder Singh to ED custody till Thursday in money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.

Delhi HC sends Malvinder Singh to ED custody till Thursday in money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL....

Australian team to raise toast to late Phillip Hughes

Phillip Hughes is always in his teammates thoughts and the Australian team will raise a toast to absent friends in the memory of the cricketer who died five years ago after being struck on the neck by a bouncer. In a tragic chain of events,...

Bill to ban electronic cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production,import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production,Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution,Storage and Advertisemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019