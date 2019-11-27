Supreme leader says Iranians foiled 'very dangerous' plot

Tehran, Nov 27 (AFP) Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the country had foiled a "very dangerous" plot after violence erupted during demonstrations earlier this month against a petrol price hike.

"The people foiled a deep, vast and very dangerous conspiracy on which a lot of money was spent for destruction, viciousness and the killing of people," Khamenei said, according to state television. (AFP) ZH

