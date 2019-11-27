At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Congo's Beni: local govt, UN

At least 13 people were killed in a new massacre near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, blamed on a notorious militia, a local official and a UN source said.

"We have the figure of 13 killed at dawn," a spokesman for the UN mission in the country, MONUSCO, told AFP, while local administrator Donat Kibwana said by telephone that 14 bodies had arrived at a morgue north of the city.

