Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN25 INDIA-DIPLOMAT-KASHMIR Indian diplomat invokes Israel during meeting with Kashmiri Pandits

New York: A top Indian diplomat in the US has said that the Kashmiri Pandits could return to the Valley soon because "if the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it," sparking a controversy by mentioning the Israeli "model". By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 PAK-SC-LD BAJWA Pak SC adjourns until Thursday Army chief Bajwa's extension case

Islamabad: Pakistan's top court on Wednesday adjourned until Thursday the hearing of a crucial case whose outcome may block the powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa from serving another three-year term. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 PAK-2NDMUSHARRAF Pak court stops special tribunal from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case on Thursday

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court on Wednesday stopped a special tribunal from announcing its verdict in the high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Thursday, in a temporary relief to the former military dictator who has been declared a "proclaimed offender".

FGN19 US-MUMBAI-POMPEO 26/11 perpetrators still not convicted is an affront to victims: Pompeo

Washington: It is an affront to the 166 innocent victims and their families that the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack have still not been convicted, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PAK-TERRORISTS Pak security agency foils terror plot; arrests 3 AQIS militants

Lahore: Pakistan's counter-terrorism agency on Wednesday said it foiled a plot to target the offices of an intelligence agency and sensitive installations in the south of Punjab province and arrested three terrorists of Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). By M Zulqernain

FGN16 US-AFGHAN-INDIAN-POMPEO Indian-American UNDP expert killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul: Pompeo

Washington: An Indian-American expert working for the UNDP in Afghanistan has been killed in a terrorist attack on a UN vehicle in Kabul, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 LANKA-GOTABAYA-CABINET Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expands his Cabinet

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday expanded his Cabinet by appointing 35 ministers of state and three deputy ministers, all men and none from the Tamil and Muslim minorities, to run his newly-elected government until the parliamentary polls next year.

FGN10 PAK-SC-BAJWA Pak SC questions rules on army chief's tenure extension in Bajwa's case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the rules related to the extension of an army chief's tenure as it heard a crucial case whose outcome may block the current head of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa from serving another three-year term.

Pak court stops special court from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case on Thursday Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Wednesday stopped a special court from announcing its judgement in the high treason case against former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, according to a media report.

FGN8 BANGLA-CAFE SIEGE-LD SENTENCE

Bangladesh court sentences 7 Islamists to death for 2016 cafe attack Dhaka: A special Bangladeshi tribunal sentenced seven of the eight suspects to death on Wednesday for their involvement in the 2016 Islamist attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 20 people, including an Indian girl, the worst terror attack in the country's history. By Anisur Rahman

