International Development News
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:28 IST
Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN25 INDIA-DIPLOMAT-KASHMIR Indian diplomat invokes Israel during meeting with Kashmiri Pandits

New York: A top Indian diplomat in the US has said that the Kashmiri Pandits could return to the Valley soon because "if the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it," sparking a controversy by mentioning the Israeli "model". By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 PAK-SC-LD BAJWA Pak SC adjourns until Thursday Army chief Bajwa's extension case

Islamabad: Pakistan's top court on Wednesday adjourned until Thursday the hearing of a crucial case whose outcome may block the powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa from serving another three-year term. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 PAK-2NDMUSHARRAF Pak court stops special tribunal from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case on Thursday

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court on Wednesday stopped a special tribunal from announcing its verdict in the high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Thursday, in a temporary relief to the former military dictator who has been declared a "proclaimed offender".

FGN19 US-MUMBAI-POMPEO 26/11 perpetrators still not convicted is an affront to victims: Pompeo

Washington: It is an affront to the 166 innocent victims and their families that the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack have still not been convicted, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN17 PAK-TERRORISTS Pak security agency foils terror plot; arrests 3 AQIS militants

Lahore: Pakistan's counter-terrorism agency on Wednesday said it foiled a plot to target the offices of an intelligence agency and sensitive installations in the south of Punjab province and arrested three terrorists of Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). By M Zulqernain

FGN16 US-AFGHAN-INDIAN-POMPEO Indian-American UNDP expert killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul: Pompeo

Washington: An Indian-American expert working for the UNDP in Afghanistan has been killed in a terrorist attack on a UN vehicle in Kabul, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 LANKA-GOTABAYA-CABINET Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expands his Cabinet

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday expanded his Cabinet by appointing 35 ministers of state and three deputy ministers, all men and none from the Tamil and Muslim minorities, to run his newly-elected government until the parliamentary polls next year.

FGN10 PAK-SC-BAJWA Pak SC questions rules on army chief's tenure extension in Bajwa's case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the rules related to the extension of an army chief's tenure as it heard a crucial case whose outcome may block the current head of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa from serving another three-year term.

PAK-LD MUSHARRAF

Pak court stops special court from announcing verdict in Musharraf treason case on Thursday Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Wednesday stopped a special court from announcing its judgement in the high treason case against former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, according to a media report.

FGN8 BANGLA-CAFE SIEGE-LD SENTENCE

Bangladesh court sentences 7 Islamists to death for 2016 cafe attack Dhaka: A special Bangladeshi tribunal sentenced seven of the eight suspects to death on Wednesday for their involvement in the 2016 Islamist attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 20 people, including an Indian girl, the worst terror attack in the country's history. By Anisur Rahman

PTI RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves several welfare schemes in meeting

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved the Jagan Anna Vidya Deevena and other important welfare schemes for the state, said Minister of Information and Public Relations IPR Perni Venkataramaiah on Wednesday. The cabinet approved a fee reimburs...

Two types of motion keep cells in shape: Study

A team of scientists has found the health of cells is maintained in part by two types of movement of their nucleoli. This dual motion within the surrounding fluid adds to our understanding of what contributes to healthy cellular function an...

Terror incidents in J-K have come down to almost nil after abrogation of 370: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted in Lok Sabha that after abrogation of provisions of Article 370, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down to almost nil. He also said the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jam...

Judiciary Committee set to take over Trump impeachment probe

Washington, Nov 27 AP The House Judiciary Committee is set to take over the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, scheduling a hearing for next week as they push closer to a possible vote on actual charges of high crimes and misdemea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019