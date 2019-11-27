International Development News
South African government says working to ensure SAA's survival

  • Reuters
  • Cape Town
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:54 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:41 IST
South Africa's public enterprise's ministry said on Wednesday it was working with struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) to ensure that it could continue to operate.

SAA suffered a crippling strike this month which pushed the airline to the brink of collapse.

"The strike at SAA with consequential cancellation of bookings has resulted in a sudden deterioration of SAA's financial position," the ministry said in a statement. "The Department of Public Enterprises is working together with SAA to urgently formulate immediate actions ... to enable SAA to carry on its business."

