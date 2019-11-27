South African government says working to ensure SAA's survival

South Africa's public enterprise's ministry said on Wednesday it was working with struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) to ensure that it could continue to operate.

SAA suffered a crippling strike this month which pushed the airline to the brink of collapse.

"The strike at SAA with consequential cancellation of bookings has resulted in a sudden deterioration of SAA's financial position," the ministry said in a statement. "The Department of Public Enterprises is working together with SAA to urgently formulate immediate actions ... to enable SAA to carry on its business."

