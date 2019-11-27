International Development News
Development News Edition

As France mourns 13 soldiers, top general says full victory in Africa impossible

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:59 IST
As France mourns 13 soldiers, top general says full victory in Africa impossible
Image Credit: Wikimedia

France will never secure total victory over Islamist insurgents in West Africa, its top general said on Wednesday after 13 soldiers died in a helicopter crash during a combat mission in Mali, France's worst single loss of troops for 36 years.

General Francois Lecointre said France's military role in the Sahel region south of the Sahara was "useful, good and necessary", but it was hard to see the moment when the war would finally be won. The remarks could embolden opponents of President Emmanuel Macron, in particular on the far-left, who are demanding France plots a way out of the conflict.

"We will never achieve a definitive victory," Lecointre, chief of staff of the armed forces, told France Inter radio. The 13 French soldiers were killed in Mali on Monday when two helicopters collided in the dark after being called in to provide air support during a combat mission to track down a band of Islamic State militant fighters.

One source said the operation was in reaction to an attack in Indelimane, Menaka region, in late October that killed at least 53 Malian soldiers and was claimed by Islamic State. France intervened in Mali in 2013 to repel insurgents advancing out of northern strongholds into central Mali. There are now 4,500 French troops in the wider region, as part of "Operation Barkhane", named for a crescent-shaped sand dune.

However, Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have strengthened their foothold. Swathes of the arid Sahel region are ungovernable. "We're getting results but we have to be patient and persevering," Lecointre said.

The two black boxes from the Tiger attack helicopter and the Cougar multipurpose helicopter have been recovered, military officials said and will be central to the investigation into how the accident occurred. "RED ZONE"

The defense minister, Florence Parly, arrived in Mali to pay tribute to the soldiers who died. France hopes to repatriate the soldiers' bodies in the days ahead. Ground commandos had been tracking the group of militants through harsh terrain for several days before making contact on Monday in the Valley of Eranga, central Mali. Air support was called in after a gun-battle erupted.

One local resident described the region where the collision occurred as lawless and overrun by jihadists. "We call it the red zone. No-one dares wander that way," the resident said, declining to be identified for fear of retribution.

The area has been a focal point for recent French operations against Islamic State-affiliated militants, according to Menastream, a risk consultancy group that monitors jihadist activity in the region. France has complained to European allies that it is bearing the brunt of a counter-terrorism operation that benefits all Europe.

In June, amid a spike in militant attacks, France urged European powers to provide special forces to support the G5 Sahel force - made up of thousands of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania - as it struggled to contain a rise in violence. Commitments so far had been minimal and the deaths of the French troops would not encourage more, one western diplomat in West Africa said.

"No European government is keen on body bags," the diplomat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand: People of naxal-affected Latehar gear up to vote, give mixed response over security

With two recent deadly attacks by Naxals in Latehar and Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituencies, the locals in the area have somehow gained a bit of fear ahead of the Assembly elections, however, they are expressed willingness to exercise th...

UPDATE 1-France will soften, not give up pension reform ahead of strikes

The French government is willing to compromise on its pension reform but will not abandon plans to rebuild a system that allows some workers to retire in their fifties, it said on Wednesday, a week before a planned transport workers strike....

NATO gives Boeing $1 bln deal to upgrade AWACS reconnaissance planes

NATO on Wednesday awarded Boeing Co a 1 billion contract to upgrade its fleet of AWACS reconnaissance planes, a deal officials said showed the strength of transatlantic cooperation days before an alliance summit in London.First flown in 198...

SDMC employee arrested for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

An employee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000, the Delhi Police said.Manish Lal, a bill clerk helper at an MCD centre in Rajouri Garden, had demanded Rs 5,000 from Prem Chand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019