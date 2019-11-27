International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pair of storms stymie Americans during annual Thanksgiving pilgrimage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:47 IST
UPDATE 1-Pair of storms stymie Americans during annual Thanksgiving pilgrimage

Two winter storms lumbering across parts of the United States on Wednesday disrupted the travel plans of millions of Americans who typically jam the country's highways and airports to visit family and friends over the long Thanksgiving weekend. One of the hardest-hit areas on the day before Thanksgiving Day was Minnesota's Twin Cities region, which was blanketed in white by the same system that clobbered the Denver area a day earlier.

Snowfall totals in and around Minneapolis had reached 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 cm) by Wednesday morning before topping out at up to 12 inches as the system slides to the east, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The storm, which is also packing high winds, will move eastward on Wednesday across upper Michigan and upstate New York toward central Maine, which could get 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 cm) of snow, the Weather Service forecast.

"By the time we get to tonight, we’re really looking for the impacts to move into northern New England," Hurley said. On the other side of the country, a second major storm was slamming Oregon and Northern California, where damaging winds, coastal flooding and heavy mountain snows of up to 4 feet (120 cm) were forecast.

Farther south, the front was expected to dump heavy rain, threatening flash floods from San Diego to Los Angeles, the weather service said. As a side benefit, the rain was expected to douse the so-called Cave Fire in Santa Barbara County, which has charred 7 square miles (1,810 hectares) of brush and woodlands, and prompted temporary evacuation orders for 5,500 residents.

Even as the storms bought rain, snow and high winds to the Upper Midwest and far Western states, they spared the highly populated East Coast and central Midwest, which were also expected to fare well as travelers go back home on Sunday. “The densely populated areas are going to be fine in both cases," said Hurley.

The weather woes set in as a near-record 55 million Americans follow through on their plans to use to planes, trains and automobiles to travel at least 50 miles (80 km) for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. One-quarter of the 103 U.S. flights canceled by Wednesday morning were going to or coming from the Twin Cities' MSP Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Despite being one of the busiest travel days of the year, New York's LaGuardia Airport - unaffected by the worst of the weather - was relatively serene. “It’s a normal day here,” said management consultant Nimish Mittal, 26, as he and his wife Slesha, who live in Manhattan and got to the airport early for lines that never materialized, awaited their flight to Kansas City, where they both have families.

Margaret Moir, 67, had just arrived at LaGuardia from Detroit, for a weekend in New York with a girlfriend. It was to be her first Thanksgiving without her husband, who died of liver cancer two weeks ago. “I’ve cried plenty,” said Moir, a retired state government worker, as she waited for her friend's delayed flight from Atlanta to arrive.

On their agenda for the weekend was watching the Macy’s parade from their Times Square hotel room, before heading to the upscale Bergdorf Goodman department store for turkey. But winds forecast at 20 to 25 mph (32 to 40 km) with gusts of up to 40 mph (64 km) were threatening to sideline the parade's 16 giant balloons for safety reasons. Organizers have said they will make a decision on Thursday morning.

The storm now in the West is expected to move eastward and create new woes, especially in the Upper Midwest, for travelers planning to return home on Sunday, the weather service said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has no plans to reduce price for 5G spectrum

The government on Wednesday said it has no plans to reduce prices of 5G spectrum for the upcoming auction. Industry bodies and telecom operators have been demanding a revision in the proposed base price for 5G spectrum auction, claiming tha...

UPDATE 1-Iran says 200,000 took to streets in anti-government protests

Iran gave a glimpse on Wednesday into the scale of what may have been the biggest anti-government protests in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic, with an official saying 200,000 people had taken part and a lawmaker saying 7,000 wer...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, invites her for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.Aaditya Thackeray had a brief meeting with Gandh...

Videocon Industries posts Rs 6,760 cr loss in FY19

Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday reported a huge loss of Rs 6,760.75 crore for the fiscal ending March 2019 against Rs Rs 5,264.04 crore in the year ago period mainly due to a sharp fall in income. V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019