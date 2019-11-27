International Development News
India, Gemany to collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai Metro: Official

India and Germany will collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects, senior German official Claudia Warning said here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:17 IST
Claudia Warning, Director General of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Image Credit: ANI

India and Germany will collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects, senior German official Claudia Warning said here on Wednesday. The decision was taken as New Delhi and Berlin concluded yearly government-to-government negotiations.

Speaking to ANI, Claudia Warning, Director General of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, said: "Today, we concluded the yearly government-to-government negotiations between Germany and India on development cooperation." "We (India and Germany) decided on about 25 projects, very concrete projects in very concrete areas, where we would like to work together.. One example would be to take part in the metro of Mumbai and solar energy projects," she added.

Claudia noted that Germany has pledged to invest 1.6 billion Euros in India for projects in energy, energy efficiency, and natural resource management as well as urban development. She also said that the negotiations went "smoothly and amicably" and Germany is really impressed with Indian government's "bold targets" to address climate change.

"India and Germany see a lot of joint interest and we see that the Indian government and the German government are very concern about climate change," she said. "We are very impressed by the Indian government which is really taking up with the bold targets," she added.

Early this month, India and Germany signed 20 agreements several in the form of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), education, agriculture, maritime during the Geman Chancellor Angela Merkel visit to the national capital. "India has been a very-very important partner for Germany. we have long-standing friendship Both democracy we share the same value Both our leaders are coming along well. We have signed a lot of MoUs in a way in which ways we can work together," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

