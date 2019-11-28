International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Storms snarl U.S. Thanksgiving travel, stranding cars and planes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 06:26 IST
UPDATE 3-Storms snarl U.S. Thanksgiving travel, stranding cars and planes
Image Credit: Pixabay

Two winter storms blasted the United States on Wednesday, stranding motorists and causing thousands of flight delays as Americans jammed highways and airports to visit family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday. Scores of vehicles got stuck on Interstate 5 after a "bomb cyclone" - a supercharged winter storm caused by a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure - dumped up to four feet (1.2 meters) of snow in mountainous areas of the Pacific Northwest.

"We've been white knuckling it for the last four hours and sliding around the road," said Lisa Chadwick after she stopped in Bend, Oregon, driving north from San Francisco. She had snowchains for her two-wheel drive car, but did not know how to put them on. The U.S. Midwest was also hit hard by a storm that clobbered Denver on Tuesday, with airports in Minneapolis and Chicago suffering hundreds of delays and cancellations.

The storms hit on one of the busiest travel days of the year, with a near-record 55 million Americans set to journey at least 50 miles (80 km) for Thanksgiving on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association. After parts of Colorado got up to 30 inches (75 cm) of snow on Tuesday, Minneapolis was expected to get as much as 12 inches as the system slid east, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

The storm, which is packing high winds, will move across upper Michigan and upstate New York toward central Maine, which could get 6 to 10 inches of snow, the Weather Service forecast.

"LOTS OF HONKING"

On the West Coast, heavy rain threatened flash floods from San Diego to Los Angeles. Los Angeles International Airport told domestic passengers to arrive three hours early as it expected 238,000 passengers and 113,000 vehicles on Wednesday.

"There has been definitely lots of honking, lots of near accidents that I've seen, for sure," Daniel Julien, a 24-year-old paralegal from Pasadena, said after making it to the airport. A silver lining was that rain doused the Cave Fire in Santa Barbara County, which charred 7 square miles (1,810 hectares) of brush and woodlands. But it brought evacuation warnings to thousands of residents in Santa Barbara suburbs for possible mudslides on fire-charred hills.

Across the country, 4,083 flights were delayed, and 148 were canceled into or out of the United States by 6.30 p.m. ET, with Chicago's O'Hare International Airport tallying the most, according to FlightAware.com. "There are apocalyptic storms all over the country and 50mph winds! Why would things not be the worst. Anyway pray 4 me," said a Twitter user going by the name of Abigail H., who was leaving O'Hare on Wednesday.

The East Coast was largely unscathed, but wind gusts of up to 40 mph (64 km) forecast for Thursday morning threatened to sideline the Macy's New York City Thanksgiving parade's 16 giant balloons for safety reasons. Organizers have said they will make the decision on Thursday whether to go ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 foreign students, mostly from India, enrolled in a fake university established by the US government to check immigration fraud, a media report has said. The US Immigration and Customs Enforc...

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroits third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visitin...

Hong Kong says U.S. legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed i...

Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants

The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019