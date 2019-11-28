International Development News
TikTok apologises for temporary removal of video on Muslims in China

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 09:52 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 09:49 IST
TikTok apologises for temporary removal of video on Muslims in China
Social media app TikTok apologized to a user on Thursday for removing a video that criticized China's treatment of Muslims, blaming a "human moderation error" and saying the images had been restored within less than an hour.

The controversy over the video, viewed 1.6 million times, comes as TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, faces an inquiry by a U.S. national security panel over its handling of personal data, while U.S. lawmakers fear it may be censoring politically sensitive content. In the video she posted last week, the user, who identifies herself as Feroza Aziz, gave a tutorial on eyelash curling while talking about how Muslims were being treated, and saying she wanted to spread awareness of the situation.

But on Twitter this week she said she had been blocked from posting on TikTok for a month, and on Wednesday posted that her viral video had been taken down, only to be restored later. The video was offline for 50 minutes, TikTok said on its website.

"We would like to apologize to the user for the error on our part," said Eric Han, the app's U.S. head of safety. "Due to a human moderation error, the viral video from Nov. 23 was removed. It's important to clarify that nothing in our community guidelines precludes content such as this video, and it should not have been removed."

The TikTok user did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for additional comment. China's foreign ministry said it had no specifics of the case, when queried by Reuters about the incident on Wednesday.

But it added that it required Chinese firms to operate in a way that respected international norms and local laws and regulations, and hoped that relevant countries also provided a fair and non-discriminatory environment. TikTok is not available in China, but ByteDance has a domestic version called Douyin.

The user did not mention Uighurs in the video, but said later on Twitter she had been referring to the minority ethnic group. United Nations experts and rights groups estimate more than a million Uighurs and members of other ethnic groups have been detained in camps in China's far western region of Xinjiang, which has triggered international condemnation.

China says the camps are re-education and training centers. ByteDance has stepped up efforts to ring-fence TikTok, popular with U.S. teenagers and those in their 20s, from much of its Chinese operations, Reuters reported on Thursday.

In a timeline on its blog post, TikTok said it had blocked another account set up by Aziz that had posted an image of Osama Bin Laden which violated its content policies regarding "terrorist imagery". On Monday, it enforced a device ban on accounts associated with violations. This affected the new account from which Aziz had posted the eyelash curling video and sent from the same device, it said.

It said it had decided to override the device ban and was directly contacting her to do so. Aziz confirmed on Twitter that TikTok had restored her account but said other past videos had been deleted.

"Do I believe they took it away because of an unrelated satirical video that was deleted on a previous deleted account of mine? Right after I finished posting a three-part video about the Uyghurs? No," she posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

New retrial ordered for South Korea ex-leader Park

South Koreas top court on Thursday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking heavier punishment for illegally taking money from the countrys spy agency. Park, the countrys first female president, was imp...

U'khand: Counting for Pithorogarh by-poll begins

Counting of votes polled for Pithorogarh assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand began on Thursday. Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote.The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA...

RBL Bank shares rise ahead over 1 pc of board meeting

Shares of RBL Bank on Thursday continued to rise for the second consecutive session ahead of its board meeting to consider fundraising. The stock opened at Rs 370 and gained 1.18 percent to Rs 372 in early trade on the BSE.On the NSE, the s...

Cycling-Track Cycling World Cup leg to go ahead in Hong Kong this weekend

The track cycling World Cup leg in Hong Kong this weekend will go ahead as planned after a lull in violence across the city, which has been racked by anti-government protests for the past six months, the South China Morning Post has reporte...
