International Development News
Development News Edition

Thailand's 'floating' crosswalk makes drivers stop and look

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:56 IST
Thailand's 'floating' crosswalk makes drivers stop and look

The Thai children walking on the zebra crossing look as if they are stepping from one white board, floating well above the road, to the next - but it is just an optical illusion, created by a volunteer group aimed at making roads safer for pedestrians.

Up close the trick of perspective is lost, but for any driver approaching the crossing the sight of people apparently walking on free-floating whiteboards should make them slow to a stop. The zebra crossing outside the main entrance to Wat Bueng Thong Lang school on the outskirts of Bangkok was painted by students and volunteers, with funding from Thailand's Government Savings Bank. During the past few months they have painted six near schools and temples, where there is always a heavy footfall, Natthapong Jiravijit, the project manager said.

Parent Uthit Sak-Udom, who drives his daughter to school each day, thinks it is a good idea. "When I look at it, it looks like people are levitating above the road. It attracts my attention," the 42-year-old dad said. "And I think the kids like to walk over it, as it makes them feel like they are walking on air."

According to statistics from the past four years published this month by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), there were 10,672 accidents involving pedestrians in Thailand, and over 900 people died. A survey done by Super Poll in 2016 reported that about 90 percent of 1,204 people surveyed said they felt 'unsafe' crossing a road, even when using a zebra crossing.

The group behind the novel approach to zebra crossings has at least three projects to complete in the next six weeks before the venture will be reviewed by the government bank to assess whether to extend further support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Not surprised by how AITA dealt with me but it hurts: Bhupathi

Indias former Davis Cup skipper Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said he cannot get over the hurt caused by the national federations manner of sacking him but it was hardly a surprise given how the body has dealt with players in the last two dec...

OFI Global China Fund acquires additional 1.37 cr shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday said that OFI Global China Fund LLC has consolidated its stake in the media company with the acquisition of an additional 1.37 crore equity shares. OFI Global China Fund LLC, which already holds 8.7...

Jets score 5 unanswered goals in win over Sharks

Patrik Laine scored once and added two assists and the visiting Winnipeg Jets scored five unanswered goals in a convincing 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kyle Connor netted one goal and one assist, David Gustafsson collec...

Burks leads Warriors past Bulls for rare win

Alec Burks scored six of his 23 points in a fourth-quarter flurry Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors won for just the second time at home all season, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90. Eric Paschall scored a team-high 25 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019