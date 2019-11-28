International Development News
Development News Edition

Blasts kill 16 in northern Afghanistan; mostly women, girls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:01 IST
Blasts kill 16 in northern Afghanistan; mostly women, girls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Afghan officials said Wednesday that two separate explosions in the country's north killed at least 16 people, almost all of them women and young girls. A roadside bomb struck a civilian vehicle going to a wedding Wednesday evening, killing at least 15 people; six women, six girls, and two infants, as well as the male driver, according to Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman. He said two other civilians were wounded in the blast in the northeastern Kunduz province.

Hours later, a gunfight and explosion at a security checkpoint killed at least one policeman, said Mohammad Nooragha Faizi, a police spokesman in the northern Sari Pul province. He said militants in a vehicle carrying explosives were stopped at the checkpoint, then opened fire to cover their escape. Faizi said they apparently detonated the explosives remotely after getting away, although an investigation was ongoing.

The interior ministry blames the Taliban for the two attacks. The insurgent group has not commented. The Taliban today control or hold sway over half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

The US-Taliban peace talks collapsed in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lillard, Blazers race past Thunder

With a hot start and a strong third quarter fueled by their starting lineup, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a blowout win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 136-119 on Wednesday. It was a balanced scoring effort for Portland in i...

377 websites hosting child porn material taken down

As many as 377 websites hosting child pornography material have been taken down and 50 FIRs filed, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said on Thursday as she urged immediate reporting so that swift action can be taken. ...

BSNL, MTNL strategic assets for country, we have decided to revive them: RS Prasad

BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets for the country, therefore the Central Government has decided to revive them, said Union Minister for Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. YSRCPs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy raised...

Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack near Syria border - ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in southern Turkey in a mortar attack near a military base in the town of Akcakale on the Syrian border, Turkeys defense ministry said on Thursday, adding that Turkey had retaliated.The attack took place on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019