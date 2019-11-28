International Development News
Pak Army Chief Bajwa given six months conditional extension by Supreme Court

Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

  Updated: 28-11-2019 16:57 IST
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday conditionally approved a six-month extension in the tenure of country's incumbent Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the verdict on a petition which had challenged Bajwa's tenure extension.

Bajwa, who is turning 60 next year, was due to retire from the post on November 29. His tenure had been extended by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by three years back in August. At the outset of the hearing earlier today, the Chief Justice had asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to present the notifications regarding the extension in the tenure of former army chief (retd) General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and retirement of (retd) General Raheel Sharif.After the arguments from the attorney general and Farogh Naseem -- the former law minister who resigned from his post to represent the Army chief -- the bench stated that the court will announce the short order in the afternoon while the detailed verdict would be issued in the evening. (ANI)

