Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  Updated: 28-11-2019 16:59 IST
  Created: 28-11-2019 16:59 IST
FGN28 PAK-SC-LD BAJWA

Pak SC grants 6 months conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday granted six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a relief to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN29 CHINA-PAK-NAVAL-DRILLS

China, Pakistan to hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea next year Beijing: Navies of China and Pakistan will hold joint maritime exercises in the northern Arabian Sea next year to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, the Chinese military announced on Thursday.

FGN30 PAK-COURT-MUSHARRAF

Pak special court orders Musharraf to record statement by Dec 5 in treason case Islamabad: A Pakistani special court on Wednesday allowed former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf until December 5 to record his statement in the high treason case against him, but made it clear that it will only accept the Supreme Court's directives and was not bound by the Islamabad High Court's order.

FGN24 US-LD GREEN CARD

Over 227K Indians in US waiting for family-sponsored Green Card: Data Washington: More than 2,27,000 Indians in the US are waiting for the family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, the second largest number in the wait list after Mexico, according latest official data. By Lalit K Jha

FGN23 LANKA-RAJAPAKSA-INDIA

Lanka President Rajapaksa leaves for India on first overseas visit Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on Thursday left for India on his first official overseas visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FGN31 SWEDEN-KING-INTERVIEW

Swedish business community has 'big interest' in India: King Carl XVI Gustaf Stockholm: Swedish business community has "big interest" in India, King Carl XVI Gustaf said ahead of his visit to the country during which the two sides are expected to sign several documents on furthering bilateral engagement. By Abhishek Shukla

FGN20 UK-MOTI UK judge seeks clarity on terror charges against Dawood aide

London: A UK judge hearing the closing arguments in the extradition case of Pakistani national Jabir Moti, referred to as a "top lieutenant" in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's organised crime syndicate, has sought clarity from the US authorities about the terror aspect of the case. By Aditi Khanna

