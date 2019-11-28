International Development News
US immigration fraud: 90 more students, mostly Indians, held from fake university

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:49 IST
US federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 more foreign students, mostly from India, taking the total number of students held so far to over 250 from a fake university set up by the authorities to check immigration fraud. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE in March arrested 161 students from the fake university established by it in the US state of Michigan.

The latest news of arrest of additional 90 students, first reported on Tuesday by the 'Detroit Free Press', has resulted in outrage with #AbolishICE hashtag gaining ground on Twitter and other social media platforms on Wednesday. When the fictitious university closed in March, there were 600 students, mostly Indians, enrolled in it.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has so far arrested more than 250 students, who were lured to enroll in the now-closed University of Farmington in the Detroit metropolitan area by the Department of Homeland Security. According to an ICE spokesperson, of the 250 students arrested so far "nearly 80 per cent were granted voluntary departure and departed the United States."

Of the remaining 20 percent, about half of them have received a final order of removal. Federal prosecutors claim that the students knew that this was a fake university as there were no classes.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, described the move as "cruel". "This is cruel and appalling," she said in a tweet. "These students simply dreamed of getting the high-quality higher education America can offer. ICE deceived and entrapped them, just to deport them," Warren said.

The ICE had filed criminal charge sheet against eight recruiters. Seven of them have pleaded guilty. The eight recruiters have been indicted for conspiracy to commit visa fraud and harbouring aliens for profit by the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Students enrolled in the university, a significant number of whom were from India, came to the US legally on a valid visa issued by the US embassy in India. The US "trapped the vulnerable people who just wanted to maintain (legal immigration) status," Rahul Reddy, a Texas attorney who represented or advised some of the students told Detroit Free Journal. "They prayed upon them," he alleged.

The fake university charged around USD 2,500 per quarter for graduate programme and the average cost is USD 1,000, the daily reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

