Muraleedharan meets Uzbekistan's Adkham Ikramov, discusses bilateral trade and investment

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday met Uzbek Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adkham Ikramov in Delhi and held a wide-ranging discussion on trade and investment between the two countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:03 IST
V Muraleedharan held a meeting with Uzbek Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adkham Ikramov in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

"Had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral trade and investment with HE Adkham Ikramov, former Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan & Chairman @uz_chamber," Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter, adding that New Delhi looks forward to hosting the India-Central Asia Business Council Meeting early next year.

Adkham Ikramov has previously served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

