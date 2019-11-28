Muraleedharan meets Uzbekistan's Adkham Ikramov, discusses bilateral trade and investment

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday met Uzbek Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adkham Ikramov in Delhi and held a wide-ranging discussion on trade and investment between the two countries.

"Had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral trade and investment with HE Adkham Ikramov, former Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan & Chairman @uz_chamber," Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter, adding that New Delhi looks forward to hosting the India-Central Asia Business Council Meeting early next year.

Adkham Ikramov has previously served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan. (ANI)

