International Development News
Development News Edition

Revised data shows deforestation in Brazil Amazon at decade high

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 06:17 IST
Revised data shows deforestation in Brazil Amazon at decade high
Image Credit: Flickr

Brazil on Thursday released revised statistics showing deforestation in the Amazon rainforest surpassed 10,000 square kilometers in the year to July 2019, the highest in more than a decade. The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) said last week that satellite data showed 9,762 square kilometers were cleared of trees in the 12 months, an increase of 29.5 percent.

This week's revised statistics released by the INPE show the increase was even greater than thought: a 43 percent jump in deforestation in the world's largest rainforest, for a total loss of 10,100 square kilometers in the 12 months to July. That's against a loss of 7,033 square kilometers between August 2017 and July 2018. The deforestation is the largest since 2008 when 12,287 square kilometers of the Amazon were logged in 12 months.

Previous data showed clearing in the Amazon nearly doubled in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018, to 6,404 square kilometers. The data's announcement came after fires ravaged swaths of the rainforest earlier this year, igniting a global outcry and diplomatic feud between President Jair Bolsonaro and European leaders.

Far-right Bolsonaro is a proponent of developing agricultural and mining activities in the Amazon, 60 percent of which lies in Brazil's borders. Faced with criticism over the fires and tree clearing, Bolsonaro accused non-government organizations of starting the blazes, and France and others of threatening Brazil's sovereignty over the rainforest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced Vikings return to Seattle for MNF rematch

Pete Carroll is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Seattle coach will get a first-hand look at the unit Monday night, when the Seahawks 9-2 play host to the Vikings 8-3 in a key NFC matchup.Theyre really well-balanced, Carroll ...

PGA Tour of Australasia coming exclusively to Spark Sport

Theres a huge month of live sport ahead and the start of the silly season for the Premier League which includes 20 games inside 6 days. Jose Mourinhos return to Old Trafford as manager of Spurs against his former club Manchester United is t...

UPDATE 1-California snow-bound highway reopens but storm snarls Thanksgiving travel

A powerful winter storm pounded parts of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall that forced the closure of a major Southern California highway during the busy Thanksgiving holiday.Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area, a m...

Families of Mexico massacre victims suffer backlash over cartel row

Members of a U.S.-Mexican religious community who lost relatives in a gangland massacre this month have come under fire from supporters of Mexicos government for pressing the United States to declare drugs cartels terrorist groups.Three mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019