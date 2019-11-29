International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 08:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 08:53 IST
WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the country's bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for weeks, which have killed at least four people, burnt about 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bush and destroyed more than 500 homes.

The rallies, in Sydney and other major Australian cities, were the first in a series of protests by students across the globe demanding governments do more to protect the environment. The protests come ahead of the annual U.N. climate conference that starts in Madrid on Monday. Holding home-made signs, including "The climate is changing, why aren't we?", protesters in Sydney accused the government of inadequate action in addressing Australia's bushfire crisis. Smoke from the bushfires in New South Wales state formed a haze overhead.

"Our government's inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires," said 18-year-old Shiann Broderic, one of the event's organizers, whose home was destroyed in a bushfire. "People are hurting. Communities like ours are being devastated. Summer hasn't even begun."

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously rejected suggestions his government is not doing enough to address climate change. Australia has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 26% from 2005 levels by 2030, but recent data shows emissions are unchanged.

However, data released on Friday showed Australia's greenhouse gas emissions were roughly unchanged in the 12 months ended June. The release of the data came as firefighters continued to battle more than 150 blazes still alight across the country that has left more than 5 million people residing in Sydney struggling under hazardous air pollution that has lingered for much of the last week.

While a cool change has eased the threat of more fires, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology on Thursday said much of the country will suffer from continued hot and dry conditions this summer, increasing the chances of more bushfires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Rain forces players off after tea in second NZ-England test

Heavy rain forced players from the field at Seddon Park in Hamilton, shortly after they returned from a tea break on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England.Jofra Archer bowled just three deliveries of the 55th over...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. Th...

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the countrys bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for w...

Canada: 7 killed in plane crash

Seven people were killed in a plane crash in the north of Kingston, Canadas authorities said on Thursday. The fatal accident took place on Wednesday evening. It is not clear what caused a plane to crash. The wreckage of the plane was found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019