International Development News
Development News Edition

Japan PM Abe likely to visit India's Imphal in December

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India in mid-December to hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the defence deal or the bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 09:14 IST
Japan PM Abe likely to visit India's Imphal in December
PM Modi along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Bangkok on November 4. Photo/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India in mid-December to hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the defence deal or the bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA). The most significant aspect of his visit will be Abe's stay at Imphal, which was once a battlefield between Japan and the Allied forces during World War II.

According to Kyodo News, Abe will also pay a visit to a peace museum which was opened in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal, where he will pray for peace. Abe will become the first Japanese prime minister to visit Imphal, the capital of the state of Manipur.

His visit is scheduled for December 15 -17. However, the Indian government has not confirmed the dates and place of Abe's visit. The Imphal Peace Museum (IPM), 20 km Southwest of Imphal, has been developed on 10 acres of land at the foothill of Red Hill with the support of the Nippon Foundation (TNF), a non-profit grant-making organization in collaboration with Manipur Tourism Forum and Manipur Government.

The defence deal or ACSA will enable the two nations to share defence capabilities and supplies. Meanwhile, India and Japan are also expected to hold their first 2+2 ministerial meeting later his week. The meeting will set the stage for the signing of ACSA.

Abe is expected to visit China in late December for a meeting of the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Law student 'gangraped' in Ranchi, 12 arrested

A 25-year-old law student has been allegedly gangraped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. According to an FIR lodged by the victim with Kanke police station, the incident ...

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

Hong Kongs benchmark index dropped 2 on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines. The Hang Seng index was down 2 at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Ent...

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019