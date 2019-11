BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Flags Further Reductions In Capacity In 2020 - Internal Memo

Cathay Pacific Airways Internal Memo: * CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS FLAGS FURTHER REDUCTIONS IN CAPACITY IN 2020 - INTERNAL MEMO

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS WILL REDUCE SEAT CAPACITY BY 1.4% ON YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS IN 2020 - INTERNAL MEMO * CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS SAYS DOESN'T BELIEVE IT CAN CONTINUE TO OPERATE A FULL SCHEDULE PROFITABLY IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT - INTERNAL MEMO

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS SAYS IT WILL STILL CONTINUE TO TAKE DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT NEXT YEAR - INTERNAL MEMO * CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS SAYS FURTHER COST MANAGEMENT MEASURES BEING FINALISED - INTERNAL MEMO

* CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS REVENUE PERFORMANCE CONTINUES TO BE DISAPPOINTING & ADVANCE BOOKINGS INTO 2020 REMAIN MUCH LOWER THAN HOPED FOR - INTERNAL MEMO Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)