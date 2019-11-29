Sri Lanka Prez Rajapaksa meets Doval, discusses issues of mutual interest

Soon after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in India on Thursday, he held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed issues of respective national interests and bilateral cooperation. On the second day, President Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Friday

After talks, both leaders will issue a joint statement. The Sri Lankan President, who arrived here with a high-level delegation on Thursday, will later call on President Kovind.

Earlier in the day, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In his first comment to media after landing in the national capital, the newly elected Sri Lanka president said that Colombo and New Delhi need to "work together" for economic development and security of their people.

"It is my first overseas visit after assuming duties as a president of Sri Lanka. I want to express my gratitude to the India government to the President and the Prime Minister," Rajapaksa said. "My expectations are very high. As my tenure as the president. I want to take the relationship between Sri Lanka and India to a higher level. We have of course long-standing friendship--historically culturally and politically. We need to work together for economic development and security of our people," he added.

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajapaksa was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Earlier in the day, Rajapaksa met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He is slated to attend a programme in the city on Saturday. Later in the evening, Rajapaksa will emplane for Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)