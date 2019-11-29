International Development News
Development News Edition

India announces USD 450 million line of credit to Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday financial assistance of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka including USD 50 million for counter-terrorism after holding talks with the visiting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:48 IST
India announces USD 450 million line of credit to Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday financial assistance of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka including USD 50 million for counter-terrorism after holding talks with the visiting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "USD 400 million line of credit to be extended to Sri Lanka to strengthen its economy. Under the Indian housing project, 46,000 houses have already been constructed in Sri Lanka. 14,000 houses further being made for Tamil origin people. USD 100 million credit line given for solar projects.

Condemning the April 21 Easter Sunday attack in the island nation, Modi said India is extending a USD 50 million line of credit to Sri Lanka to fight terrorism. "India has always condemned and fought against terrorism. India is extending a $50million line of credit to Sri Lanka to fight terrorism," PM Modi said.

Thanking PM Modi for the financial aid to counter-terrorism, Rajapaksa said, "I want to thank him for offering a fifty million dollar line of credit to enhance the capabilities of the intelligence agencies." He also said, "With India, our corporation is multi-faceted with priority given to security-related matters".

Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Rajapaksa on his recent election victory and said it is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip "I want to extend my hearty congratulation to President Gotayaba for his election victory. I want to congratulate the people of Sri Lanka for successfully concluding the election process," PM Modi said.

"It is a matter of honour for us that President Rajapaksa chose India for his first foreign trip and gave us the opportunity to honour him in India within two weeks of taking office," he added. PM Modi said that the mandate given to Rajapaksa is the expression of the "ambitions of the people of Sri Lanka for a strong country".

"The mandate was given to you (Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) is the expression of the ambitions of the people of Sri Lanka for a strong country. A strong Sri Lanka is not only in the interest of India but that of the entire Indian Ocean region," PM Modi added. Prime Minister said that the Rajapaksa government will take forward the reconciliation process to meet the aspirations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka which also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks after holding talks with Sri Lanka's President Gotayaba Rajapaksa, who is on a three-day visit to India. "President Rajapaksa told me of his inclusive political point of view on ethnic harmony. I am confident that the Sri Lankan Government will pursue the process of reconciliation to meet the aspirations of equality, justice, peace and respect of Tamils," said Prime Minister Modi while sharing the stage with Rajapaksa.

"The procedure of reconciliation also includes the implementation of 13th Amendment," PM Modi added. "Sri Lanka and India share a strong bond. We give priority to our relations with Sri Lanka under our 'Neighbourhood First' policy," he added.

Modi said he and President Rajapaksa held a discussion on a wide range of issues including the mutual security and against terrorism. They also discussed the issue of fishermen. "I have discussed in detail with President Rajapaksa on strengthening bilateral cooperation for mutual security and countering terrorism. Sri Lankan police officers in major Indian institutions are receiving counter-terrorist training," he said.

"We also discussed issues affecting the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we will continue to have a constructive and humanitarian approach in this matter," PM Modi added. Sri Lanka President Gotayaba Rajapaksa on Friday assured that his country will take steps to release the Indian fishermen's boats which are in the island nation's custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC PGIMSR first Institute to provide IVF services to ESI beneficiaries

In-vitro Fertilization IVF Fertility Centre at ESIC PGIMSR Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi was inaugurated by DG, ESIC Shri Raj Kumar today.IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems an...

Indonesian gymnast dropped after told 'she's no longer a virgin'

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indonesian female gymnast training for a major sport event has been sent home on grounds she was no longer a virgin, her family said on Friday, a claim rejected by officials...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal sack Emery and name 'invincible' Ljungberg as interim boss

Arsenal have sacked manager Unai Emery after the Premier League clubs worst run in more than a quarter of a century and appointed former player and fans favourite Freddie Ljungberg as interim coach, the Premier League club announced on Frid...

Aizawl face Mohun Bagan in I-League opening match

Two former champions, Aizawl Football Club and Mohun Bagan will square off in the opening match of the 13th edition of the I-League, which has been reduced to a second tier domestic competition this season. The All India Football Federation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019