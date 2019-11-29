PSA says China's Baoneng potential buyer for its 50% Capsa stake

Chinese group Baoneng is on a list of possible buyers of French carmaker PSA Group's 50% stake in Shenzhen-based Capsa, which builds cars under PSA's premium DS brand, a PSA spokesman said on Friday.

PSA's board will review the planned sale of Capsa on Dec. 6, sources familiar with the situation said.

On Thursday, PSA Group said it was preparing to sell its 50% stake in the eight-year-old Capsa joint venture with Chinese partner Chongqing Changan Automotive, which has struggled with falling sales.

