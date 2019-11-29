International Development News
Development News Edition

Revered relic of the Nativity heads back to Bethlehem

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:58 IST
Revered relic of the Nativity heads back to Bethlehem

Jerusalem, Nov 29 (AFP) A wooden fragment said to be from the crib of the infant Jesus arrived in Jerusalem on Friday on its way back to Bethlehem after a millenium-long absence. The relic, housed in Rome since the seventh century, was presented to the Franciscan custodians of the Holy Land at a mass in the Notre Dame Catholic centre opposite the walls of Jerusalem's Old city.

It will be taken to Bethlehem on Saturday, in time for the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in Manger Square. The city, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is believed to have been the birthplace of Jesus.

The chief custodian for the Holy Land, Francesco Patton, said that the relic was sent from Bethlehem to Rome around the year 640 as gift to Pope Theodore I from Sophronius, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. "The pope in Rome was Theodore, and he had Palestinian roots," Patton told AFP after the Friday morning mass.

Now, over a thousand years later it is returning to the city where it will be installed "forever" in Saint Catherine's church, adjoining the Basilica of the Nativity, he said. "This is the first time that a the wooden part of the manger comes back," Patton added.

"Of course not the entire wooden structure because it is very fragile and it is impossible to transport from Rome to here." The Catholic church does not speak of worshipping relics, which would be a form of idolatry, but rather of venerating them.

"Of course we don't venerate the relic because it is a piece of wood. We venerate the relic because the relic reminds us of the mystery of incarnation, to the fact that the son of God was born of Mary in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago," Patton said. Bethlehem has planned celebrations stretching until Christmas for the homecoming of the relic, a sliver of wood about a centimetre wide and 2.5 centimetres long.

During a visit to the Vatican for Middle East peace talks in December 2018, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas asked Pope Francis to repatriate the crib fragment and his request was granted, said Palestinian envoy to the Holy See, Issa Kassissieh. "We are thankful and President Abbas is thankful to his Holiness for giving us this precious gift as a sign of peace and hope," Kassissieh told AFP.

After mass in the intimate chapel, attended by about 80 people, a handful of the faithful knelt one by one in front of the fragment in its ornate reliquary. The Franciscan custodians' website says that during its time in Rome the relic was visited by "very large number of pilgrims from all over the world" and is expected to attract many more to its home in Bethlehem. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dissatisfaction over Teesta water sharing deal: Bangladesh envoy

There remains dissatisfaction over the Teesta water-sharing deal which, if signed, has the capability of opening new vistas for the bilateral ties of India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshs envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday.Noting that India ...

BRIEF-FIFA Finds Former FIFA Executive Committee Member Ricardo Teixeira Guilty Of Bribery

FIFA SAYS IT FOUND RICARDO TEIXEIRA, FORMER FIFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER GUILTY OF BRIBERY IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS Berlin Speed Desk...

564 kWp rooftop solar plant commisioned by SmartCity Kochi

SmartCity Kochi on Friday commissioned a 564-kWp rooftop solar power plant that can generate an average of 8,20,000 units of electricity annually, making it one of the largest among the IT parks in Kerala. The plant, which will help reduce ...

Malta PM Muscat to resign - Times of Malta

Maltas Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign imminently, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.His decision was precipitated by the political and legal crisis brought about by the investigation into the murder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019