International Development News
Development News Edition

Sunbathers join rescue as migrant boat washes up on Canary Islands beach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:25 IST
Sunbathers join rescue as migrant boat washes up on Canary Islands beach

Sunbathers in the Canary Islands joined forces with emergency workers to give water, food and clothes to migrants who arrived unexpectedly on a beach in the Spanish archipelago on Friday.

Some two dozen migrants, among them three infants and one pregnant woman, landed in a rickety boat on the rocky shores of the Aguila beach, Gran Canaria. Exhausted, cold and some seemingly in a state of shock after weathering the Atlantic, they were given thermal blankets, food and water by rescue workers.

Red Cross officials said the migrants, who were from northern and sub-Saharan Africa, told them of six days spent navigating at times rough waters. "It was a really tough journey," Jose Antonio Rodriguez of the Red Cross said. One of the babies on the boat was taken to hospital with a fever.

Sunseekers, who ranged from tourists visiting the island to locals, sprang into action after the boat arrived, he said. "They were the first ones to help out, giving them food, water and milk for the babies after they saw how hungry they were," he said. "They also gave clothing as the migrants were soaking wet."

One woman cradled a weary migrant in her lap as another swimsuit-clad woman gave her water. Another used his beach towel to keep her feet warm. Some 27,594 migrants had arrived in Spain this year by mid-November, according to data from the Interior Ministry, a decrease of more than 50% from the same period last year.

The popular tourist destination of the Canary Islands, however, has seen an increase of 22% in arrivals, with 1,493 migrants arriving so far this year by mid-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murder

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murdercase in Hyderabad Police....

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019